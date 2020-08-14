2 hurt in far east El Paso crash as police, deputies converge on scene

Crime

EL PASO, Texas — Two people were hurt in an apparent traffic crash in far east El Paso late Friday night.

El Paso police officers and sheriff’s deputies converged on the scene at Montwood Drive and Sun Fire Blvd.; red crime scene tape was erected around the area.

Fire dispatchers said two people from the scene were transported to local hospitals.

A police spokesman told ABC-7, “It's a crash, but we don't know how it happened or if that is reason for the injuries." However, he added it was not believed to be a shooting.

No further details were immediately available.