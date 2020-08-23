Santa Teresa homeowner charged after allegedly hosting party for 70 people amid Covid restrictions

Crime

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico -- After breaking up a house party in Santa Teresa earlier this month, the Sunland Park Police Department is reminding residents to avoid large gatherings.

"It is very important and we stress that as a community, we abide by state and local ordinances/orders," the police department wrote on Facebook.

Police charged the owner of the home, Phillip Gonzalez, with a 'social host' charge for the party on Aug. 16 in the 5800 block of England Drive. According to the department, there were 60 to 70 people at the party.

There were also charges of underage drinking.

"Especially, during a world-wide pandemic please stay safe and maintain your social distance," the police department wrote on Facebook.

The Sunland Park Police Department has jurisdiction over the unincorporated community of Santa Teresa.