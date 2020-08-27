El Paso sex trafficking victim jumps out of 18-wheeler in north Texas to escape captors

Crime

CISCO, Texas -- A woman kidnapped in El Paso by alleged sex traffickers managed to escape when she jumped from an 18-wheel tractor-trailer rig in the north Texas community of Cisco, police said Thursday.

The woman was found Wednesday night at a Flying J truck stop along Interstate 20 suffering serious injuries from the jump, according to investigators.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment while authorities have issued a statewide law enforcement bulletin seeking the truck, which was being used by three men suspected of being sex traffickers.

"It is reported that another female was in the truck and may be in grave danger," Cisco police said in an online statement.

The semi-truck was described by police as a "green truck tractor with a white stripe and pulling a white box type trailer."

As of Thursday afternoon, the truck had not been located. Police urged anyone with information on it to contact them at 254-629-1728.