Ruidoso detective faces child porn charge after getting ‘hero of child protection’ award

Crime

RUIDOSO, New Mexico -- A Ruidoso police detective is facing federal charges for allegedly sending child pornography by email, the U.S. Attorney's Office for New Mexico said Friday.

The charges against Christopher Bryant, 46, of Ruidoso, come after he was recognized last year as a Law Enforcement Hero of Child Protection by a state agency.

Bryant made his initial appearance in federal court in Las Cruces on Thursday on charges of transportation of child pornography. He remains in custody until he returns to court on Sept. 1 for preliminary and detention hearings.

According to the federal criminal complaint filed in the case, the FBI contends that Bryant sent the illegal images on two occasions earlier this month in Lincoln County.

"He allegedly found child pornography on the internet and took screenshots of three images of children engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Bryant, who is a detective for the Ruidoso Police Department, allegedly sent the images to himself by email," federal prosecutors said in a statement.

In a social media post by Ruidoso police in April of last year, they publicly congratulated Bryant for receiving the child protection award.

The post recognized Bryant's "much deserved acknowledgement from the (New Mexico) Children Youth and Families Department for your tireless efforts. You make our community a better place."