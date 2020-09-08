Man arrested for allegedly burglarizing Las Cruces sporting goods store

Crime

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico – Las Cruces police have arrested a man suspected of breaking into a sporting goods store and a vehicle parked nearby on Monday night.

Armando Almaraz, 25, is charged with two counts of breaking and entering, two counts of criminal damage to property, one count of auto burglary and one count of resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.

About 10 p.m. Monday, Las Cruces responded to a vehicle break-in call along Summit Court. The owner of the car found his windows were broken and someone inside his vehicle.

Police say the car’s owner and suspect exchanged words before the suspect fled.

Officers arrived and found the suspect, identified as Almaraz, a short distance way.

Police say Almaraz initially resisted arrest but was taken into custody when a second officer arrived.

While investigating the auto burglary, officers learned that the front doors of Sportsman’s Warehouse, at 2230 N. Telshor Blvd., were wide open and the store had been burglarized.

Police say Almaraz admitted to being involved in the burglary of the vehicle and the store.

He was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center, where is being held without bond.