El Paso massage parlors raided by federal & state agents

Crime

EL PASO, Texas -- Federal and state agents apparently raided at least two massage parlors in El Paso on Wednesday afternoon.

The businesses were identified by a law enforcement source as Joy Spa Massage and East West Massage. An ABC-7 crew observed one of those searches take place along North Mesa Street.

Authorities were tight-lipped about the reason for the raids.

A spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety indicated that agents with DPS, the FBI and Homeland Security were "serving multiple search warrants at various locations in the El Paso area," but declined to elaborate further citing an ongoing investigation.

DPS said it anticipated releasing further details about those searches on Thursday.