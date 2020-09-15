Historic Jesus statue decapitated in brazen vandalism attack at El Paso’s St. Patrick Cathedral
EL PASO, Texas – A man brazenly walked into St. Patrick Cathedral on Tuesday morning and destroyed an almost 90-year-old statue behind the main altar of the downtown El Paso church, officials said.
The El Paso Catholic Diocese reported the incident to the media on Tuesday afternoon along with photos showing the statue's head decapitated and one of arms and the base also busted.
According to the Diocese, a suspect in the vandalism has been detained by the El Paso Police Department, which is investigating the attack.
Bishop Mark Seitz said he was saddened by the destruction of the historic statue called the Sacred Heart of Jesus.
“This statue is one of my favorite representations of Jesus – his arms open wide in welcome, his heart aflame with love for us,” Seitz said in a statement. “I would often take inspiration from this image as I prepared for Mass.”
Seitz said very little is known about the person who allegedly destroyed the statue, but explained, “He certainly must be a person who is greatly disturbed to have attacked this peaceful place in our city and this image of the King of Peace.”
Seitz added that he hopes the suspect “receives the help he needs.”
“He will be in my prayers,” the bishop added.
Comments
4 Comments
Ahh yes. The atheist gang bangers attack another statute. I wonder what Jesus did to comrade turner and the rest of her brood to justify attacking a statue? Did the statue come over to someone’s house and knock on the door and offer salvation? Sick individuals that all they want is destruction of those things that are decent. Maybe the Jesus statue was a cop and arrested alberto pedo muerto at some time?
I’m an atheist and I hope they give this piece of garbage all the prison time possible. Just because one is an atheist does not mean he does not respect tradition. There is no excuse for this behavior.
By the way, the vast majority of people who have received adequate educations are atheists. This is 2020 and we all know there is no evidence to support the existence of supreme beings or ghosts. The concept is absurd. This fact does not give atheists the right to disrespect those who still cling to these superstitions and 99% of atheists would not engage in such abhorent behavior.
You’re just making stuff up again. Nothing you just said is true. I’ve worked around nothing but educated people for 30 years. Not one of them was an atheist.