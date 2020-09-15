Historic Jesus statue decapitated in brazen vandalism attack at El Paso’s St. Patrick Cathedral

Crime

EL PASO, Texas – A man brazenly walked into St. Patrick Cathedral on Tuesday morning and destroyed an almost 90-year-old statue behind the main altar of the downtown El Paso church, officials said.

The El Paso Catholic Diocese reported the incident to the media on Tuesday afternoon along with photos showing the statue's head decapitated and one of arms and the base also busted.

According to the Diocese, a suspect in the vandalism has been detained by the El Paso Police Department, which is investigating the attack.

Bishop Mark Seitz said he was saddened by the destruction of the historic statue called the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

“This statue is one of my favorite representations of Jesus – his arms open wide in welcome, his heart aflame with love for us,” Seitz said in a statement. “I would often take inspiration from this image as I prepared for Mass.”

Seitz said very little is known about the person who allegedly destroyed the statue, but explained, “He certainly must be a person who is greatly disturbed to have attacked this peaceful place in our city and this image of the King of Peace.”

Seitz added that he hopes the suspect “receives the help he needs.”

“He will be in my prayers,” the bishop added.