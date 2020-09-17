Alamogordo man guilty of murdering ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend

Crime

ALAMOGORDO, New Mexico -- A jury in Otero County has convicted a man of murdering his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend, prosecutors announced Thursday.

Jurors deliberated for three hours before returning the evening guilty verdicts against 36-year-old Ignacio Galindo on numerous criminal counts including first-degree murder, aggravated burglary, child abuse, tampering with evidence and aggravated stalking.

Prosecutors said Galindo fatally shot Daniel Martinez on Aug. 17, 2018. The mother of two of Galindo’s children told authorities Galindo had been upset because she was in a romantic relationship with Martinez.

Investigators also said Galindo had sent cell phone messages saying "he was going to teach someone a lesson, and that Daniel Martinez was going to be dead that day." Detectives recovered the murder weapon which they said contained Galindo’s DNA on it.

Galindo faces life in prison when he's sentenced later this year.