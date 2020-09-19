Las Cruces police officer arrested for alleged drunk driving

Crime

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A Las Cruces Police officer was arrested Saturday morning and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, speeding and negligent use of a deadly weapon, according to a spokesman for New Mexico State Police.

A state police officer pulled over 25-year-old Lourdes Hernandez after she was speeding at 73 mph in a 55 mph zone on Interstate 25 near the University Avenue construction, according to NMSP.

The Las Cruces officer refused to take a breathalyzer test, so she was charged with aggravated DWI, the state police spokesman told ABC-7.

Hernandez was also charged with negligent use of a deadly weapon after state police said a gun was found in the intoxicated officer's 2015 Nissan. ABC-7 has not been able confirm whether it was her service weapon.

According to jail records, Hernandez was booked into the Doña Ana County Detention Center at 6:40 a.m. on Saturday.

According to a Facebook post from the Las Cruces Police Department, Hernandez started on the force in the summer of 2019.

LCPD officials had no comment Saturday morning on their officer's arrest.