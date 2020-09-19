Skip to Content
Las Cruces police officer arrested for alleged drunk driving

lourdes hernandez
Doña Ana County Detention Center
Las Cruces Police Officer Lourdes Hernandez is shown in her inmate booking photo for DWI.

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A Las Cruces Police officer was arrested Saturday morning and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, speeding and negligent use of a deadly weapon, according to a spokesman for New Mexico State Police.

A state police officer pulled over 25-year-old Lourdes Hernandez after she was speeding at 73 mph in a 55 mph zone on Interstate 25 near the University Avenue construction, according to NMSP.

The Las Cruces officer refused to take a breathalyzer test, so she was charged with aggravated DWI, the state police spokesman told ABC-7.

Hernandez was also charged with negligent use of a deadly weapon after state police said a gun was found in the intoxicated officer's 2015 Nissan. ABC-7 has not been able confirm whether it was her service weapon.

According to jail records, Hernandez was booked into the Doña Ana County Detention Center at 6:40 a.m. on Saturday.

According to a Facebook post from the Las Cruces Police Department, Hernandez started on the force in the summer of 2019.

LCPD officials had no comment Saturday morning on their officer's arrest.

