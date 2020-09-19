Skip to Content
Victim in critical condition after northeast El Paso shooting

dyer-street-sign
KVIA
The 10500 block of Dyer in northeast El Paso.

EL PASO, Texas -- A person was shot and critically wounded late Saturday afternoon in northeast El Paso, police and fire officials said.

The gunfire happened about 4 p.m. in the 10500 block of Dyer Street.

The gunshot victim was rushed by ambulance to a local hospital in critical condition.

No further details about the shooting were immediately available.

Jim Parker

Jim Parker is the Director of Digital Content for ABC-7.

