Victim in critical condition after northeast El Paso shooting
EL PASO, Texas -- A person was shot and critically wounded late Saturday afternoon in northeast El Paso, police and fire officials said.
The gunfire happened about 4 p.m. in the 10500 block of Dyer Street.
The gunshot victim was rushed by ambulance to a local hospital in critical condition.
No further details about the shooting were immediately available.
