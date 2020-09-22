El Paso man arrested, charged in fire doing $25K damage to utility poles

Crime

El Paso, Texas – An El Paso man was arrested in connection with a fire that did more than $25,000 worth of damage to utility poles in the Lower Valley, the city's Fire Department announced Tuesday.

David Anaya, 36, was arrested and charged with criminal mischief and was booked under a $25,000 bond.

El Paso fire crews responded to two fires along the 8100 block of Alameda last Friday, one of them involving a utility pole.

An investigation by the El Paso Fire Marshal’s Office and the El Paso Police Department led to the arrest of Anaya, officials said.