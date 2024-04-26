Williams-Sonoma must pay almost $3.2 million for violating FTC’s ‘Made in USA’ order

NEW YORK (AP) — Home products retailer Williams-Sonoma will have to pay almost $3.2 million penalty for violating a Federal Trade Commission “Made in USA” order. Williams-Sonoma has been charged with advertising multiple products as being “Made in USA” when they were in fact manufactured in other countries, including China. That violates a 2020 FTC order that required the San Francisco-based company to be truthful about whether its products were actually made in the U.S. The FTC said Friday that Williams-Sonoma has agreed to a settlement, which includes a $3.175 million civil penalty. The FTC says that marks the largest-ever civil penalty seen in a “Made in USA” case.

