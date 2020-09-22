Man arrested after allegedly breaking into east El Paso home, threatening to cut off victim’s finger over debt

Crime

EL PASO, Texas – A man has been arrested after he allegedly forced his way into an east El Paso home, assaulted a man and threatened to cut off his finger with a knife because of an outstanding debt, police said Tuesday.

James Badajosa, 24, was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $250,000 bond on burglary and home invasion charges.

Police alleged Badajosa forced his way into a home along the 10500 block of Ashwood Drive during the afternoon of Sept. 20.

Investigators also said Badajosa stole some of the victim’s property before leaving the home.

Gang unit officers were called to assist and their investigation led to the arrest of Badajosa, who also had outstanding traffic warrants.