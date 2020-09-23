Man shot, seriously hurt in central El Paso just north of the Chamizal

Crime

EL PASO, Texas -- A man was shot and seriously wounded late Tuesday night a couple blocks north of the Chamizal in central El Paso.

Detectives responded about 11:40 p.m. to the shooting scene at S. Estrella Street and Pera Avenue, police indicated.

The victim was taken to nearby University Medical Center, where initial reports he indicated he suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.

No further details were immediately available.