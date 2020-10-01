Watch LIVE: Preliminary court hearing for Las Cruces former officer accused of murder

Crime

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A preliminary court hearing for a former Las Cruces police officer charged with second-degree murder for a chokehold death is taking place Thursday.

Christopher Smelser, is charged in the death of Antonio Valenzuela on Feb. 29. There will be a variety of witnesses testifying as the prosecution maps out its case against him for a magistrate court judge to determine if there's probable cause to take it to trial.

State Attorney General Hector Balderas' office is handling the prosecution. He took over the case from the local district attorney and upgraded what was initially a manslaughter charge against Smelser to the murder count.

Authorities said Smelser applied the chokehold after a foot chase when Valenzuela fled during a traffic stop.

After the chase, Smelser can be heard on police video saying, “I’m going to (expletive) choke you out, bro.”

Valenzuela was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner determined he died from asphyxial injuries.

After that coroner's report was completed, Smelser was fired by the Las Cruces Police Department and criminal charges were filed against him.

Smelser’s attorney, Amy Orlando, has called the murder charge politically motivated and maintains her client did nothing wrong.

“Officer Smelser used a technique that was sanctioned by the department. He was trained in the technique. And all of a sudden it’s banned afterward and he’s a criminal,” Orlando has previously said.

The charges against Smelser came in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis which triggered demonstrations across the nation calling on police departments to change policies involving the use of force and interactions with Black, Latino and Native American residents.

