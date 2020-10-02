1 dead, 1 wounded as gunman opens fire on I-10 near Piedras

Crime

EL PASO, Texas — A gunman opened fire along a stretch of Interstate 10 early Friday morning, killing one person and wounding another.

The condition of the wounded victim was unknown.

El Paso police said they had a suspect in custody, but it was unclear if others were still being sought.

The shooting along I-10 east near Piedras was first reported by authorities around 3:20 a.m.

Details surrounding what happened were under investigation by detectives and no further information was immediately available.

Police said I-10 eastbound was closed and traffic needed to exit downtown. They recommended motorists exit at Executive Center and use Loop 375 as an alternate route.