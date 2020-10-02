El Paso City Council candidate Shawn Nixon jailed on bad check charge

Crime

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso City Council District 4 candidate Shawn Nixon was arrested Friday on allegations of bad check writing, police confirmed to ABC-7.

He was taken into custody Friday morning at the El Paso Police Department's Northeast Regional Command.

Nixon was in the process of being booked into the downtown jail on a charge of theft of service, with the value of that theft placed between $2,500 and $20,000.

Nixon's bond was set at $20,000, and a police spokesman said Friday that additional charges were pending amid an ongoing investigation.

The 21-year-old Nixon has been accused in at least eight police reports filed over the past two months with funding his campaign by writing thousands of dollars worth of bounced checks, El Paso Matters recently reported. It cited copies of police documents obtained under the Texas Public Information Act.

Business owners claiming Nixon defrauded them say they provided cleaning services for his northeast El Paso campaign headquarters and printed his campaign banners and yard signs, among other work.

Nixon is one of five candidates on the ballot for the District 4 council seat. In an interview with El Paso Matters prior to his arrest, Nixon blamed a campaign worker for issuing the bad checks without his knowledge.

“I didn’t have no knowledge of any of this taking place,” Nixon said.