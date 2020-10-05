Doña Ana sheriff offers no new info about deputy who shot man after Las Cruces crash

Crime

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico — Authorities offered little in the way of new details Monday in the case of a Doña Ana County deputy who shot a man allegedly threatening people with a shotgun following a car wreck in Las Cruces over the weekend.

The Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office said a silver sedan and a pickup truck towing a trailer collided on Sunday around 10 a.m. at South Main Street and Union Avenue.

Sheriff Kim Stewart, who was off duty at the time of the crash, and other bystanders stopped to help the people involved in the accident when the driver of the sedan reportedly retrieved a shotgun out off the vehicle and threatened those nearby before authorities arrived.

The man fled the scene and was found by a deputy several blocks away, the sheriff's office has said, adding that the deputy fired his weapon, striking the man.

As of Monday, the sheriff's office was still not commenting on the man’s condition, but has said the deputy was OK. Neither have been identified.

An investigation is ongoing and the sheriff’s office did not respond Monday to requests seeking more details.