Police chase exceeding 100 mph leads to shooting, crash along I-10 in west El Paso

Crime

EL PASO, Texas -- A police chase of an erratic motorist at speeds exceeding 100 miles an hour ended in shots fired and a crash along Interstate 10 in west El Paso on Friday night.

The incident was unfolding at I-10 east and Redd Road; Texas Rangers were summoned to investigate in the wake of the 8 p.m. crash.

Witnesses told ABC-7 that Texas state troopers had been chasing the vehicle from Anthony as it weaved in and out traffic along the highway at excessive speeds well over 100 mph.

Scanner traffic indicated troopers didn't feel safe and tried to stop the vehicle by shooting to disable it. An eyewitness said the car spun out and crashed during the gunfire; the driver was reportedly wounded.

A spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety couldn't immediately confirm the information from witnesses and scanner reports.

Dozens of police responded to the scene and I-10 both eastbound and westbound at Redd was expected to remain shut down well into the night.