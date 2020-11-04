El Paso bar & gym owner faces up to 99 years in prison after arrest on slew of drug charges

Crime

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso businessman who owns two gyms and five restaurant-bars was arrested Wednesday on numerous drug charges including an enhanced felony that could bring a hefty prison sentence.

Justin Kaufman was released later in the day after posting $85,100 bond.

Sheriff's deputies booked him on one count of manufacturing with intent to deliver and eleven drug possession charges.

The manufacturing charge, the most serious of the dozen counts, is an enhanced first-degree felony under Texas law that carries a sentence of ten to 99 years in prison if convicted.

Among Kaufman's properties are Ratio One 61 gym, the El Paso Draft House, the Brass Monkey sports bar and the Back 9 bar & lounge,

He gained national attention recently when he openly announced he would defy El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego's shutdown order for non-essential businesses and services.