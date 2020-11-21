Las Cruces police officer shoots, wounds man during ‘domestic disturbance’ at mobile home park

Crime

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A police officer shot and wounded a man at the scene of a 'domestic disturbance' Saturday evening, according to the Las Cruces Police Department.

Police said it happened at the 100 block of Cinnabar Lane, which is the address of the Las Brisas Mobile Home Park.

According to authorities, the man was struck at least once and was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting is under investigation by the multi-agency officer-involved incident task force, which is made up of representatives from Las Cruces police, New Mexico State University police, New Mexico State Police and the Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office.