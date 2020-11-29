Victim seriously wounded, police car rear-ended in crash at east El Paso stabbing scene
EL PASO, Texas -- Police were on scene of a stabbing in east El Paso on Sunday night.
It happened a bit after 9 p.m. near Zaragoza and Vista Del Sol.
One person was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to a fire department dispatcher.
There was a heavy police presence at the crime scene, including a police vehicle that was rear-ended in a crash.
No further details were immediately available.
