Crime
By
New
Published 9:57 pm

Victim seriously wounded, police car rear-ended in crash at east El Paso stabbing scene

stabbing
Police at the scene of a stabbing in east El Paso.

EL PASO, Texas -- Police were on scene of a stabbing in east El Paso on Sunday night.

It happened a bit after 9 p.m. near Zaragoza and Vista Del Sol.

One person was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to a fire department dispatcher.

There was a heavy police presence at the crime scene, including a police vehicle that was rear-ended in a crash.

No further details were immediately available.

El Paso / News / Top Stories

Kate Bieri

Kate Bieri is ABC-7’s New Mexico Mobile Newsroom reporter and co-anchors ABC-7’s weekend evening newscasts.

