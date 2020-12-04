Police put out call for help to find gunman who shot an attorney couple in central El Paso last month

Crime

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso police on Friday asked for the public’s help in finding the man who shot an attorney couple in central El Paso last month, killing the wife and seriously injuring her husband.

On Nov. 14, investigators said an unidentified man went to a home along the 3000 block of Copper Avenue near Memorial Park.

Police said the man was armed with a handgun and shot and killed 50-year-old Georgette Kaufman. She was shot multiple times.

After that, the man then shot 48-year-old Daniel Kaufman, who was injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police have not said whether the shooting had anything to do with the couple’s jobs with the state attorney general’s office handling child support enforcement.

Police describe the gunman as white between 5-foot-10 and 6-feet in height, with a thin build. The man was possibly bald and was wearing dark clothing on the day of the murder.

Investigators asked that anyone with information on this murder call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at (915) 566-8477. Police said tipsters will remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward if their tip leads to an arrest.