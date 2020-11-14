Several people believed shot as gunfire rings out in central El Paso

Crime

EL PASO, Texas -- Several people were believed to have been shot Saturday night in central El Paso, but there was no immediate word on exactly how many victims or their conditions.

Detectives were actively investigating the shooting, which took place in the 3000 block of Copper.

Police reported the gunfire before 8 p.m., but it was unknown if any arrests had been made.

Fire dispatchers indicated paramedics and ambulances were sent to the shooting scene, but it wasn't yet known how many people were transported to local hospitals.

No further details were immediately available.