2 arrested after Las Cruces car chase, crash that may tied to man’s shooting death

Dona Ana County Sheriff's deputies at the scene where a man was found gunned down.

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Two people arrested following a short chase that ended in a crash may be connected a homicide that happened earlier Tuesday, authorities said.

The Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office said its pursuit of a small red car ended with a crash at the train tracks at El Molino Boulevard and Compress Road in Las Cruces about 11:30 a.m.

That's where the pair was taken into custody who investigators think may be tied to a crime scene at Shenandoah and Thorpe roads, where a man was found dead of a gunshot wound.

No further details were immediately available as officials said the investigation of the two incidents was ongoing and involved multiple law enforcement agencies.

