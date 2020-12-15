Customs officers find more than 2.5K pounds of meth hidden in semi-truck at Ysleta Port of Entry

Crime

EL PASO, Texas – More than 2,500 pounds of methamphetamine were seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working the Ysleta Port of Entry, officials said Tuesday.

The officers seized the drugs last week when a 56-year-old Mexican man arrived in the Ysleta Port of Entry’s Cargo Facility from Mexico.

He was driving a tractor-trailer, which was selected by CBP officers for a secondary screen.

A drug-sniffing dog alerted to the presence of drugs inside the truck. An X-ray showed “anomalies” in the cargo being carried by the truck.

Upon further inspection, 190 bundles of meth were found wrapped in cellophane and hidden inside light fixture boxes.

The case remains under investigation. No arrest of have been made at this time.