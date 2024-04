EL PASO (KVIA) -- Anthony Aguilar and his team of 22 celebrity detailers will be heading to the New Mexico War Eagles Air Museum in Santa Teresa this weekend, April 26th through the 28th.

This is the first time Aguilar will take a team and spend three days polishing multiple cars and planes. The team will be cleaning and polishing 5 warbirds and 2 classic cars during the three day event.