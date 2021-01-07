Man pleads guilty in crash that killed Fabens teacher, sentenced to 2 decades

Crime

EL PASO, Texas – The man arrested in connection with a drunken driving crash in 2019 that killed a Fabens High School teacher and injured two other people is going to jail.

Jonathan Andrew Alvarez pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 23 years for intoxication manslaughter on Dec. 22, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

Alvarez was arrested in connection with a multi-car crash on April 20, 2019 along Texas Highway 20.

The crash killed 51-year-old Heriberto Santillana. Santillana was a teacher with the Fabens School District.

According to court documents obtained by ABC-7 shortly after the crash, Alvarez told paramedics who were treating him at the scene that that he had drank a 12 pack of beer.