Las Cruces man arrested after allegedly stabbing friend multiple times

Crime

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico – A Las Cruces man has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed his friend and then broke into a business several hours later.

Scott Andrew Lee Perez, 27, is facing one count of attempted murder.

Las Cruces police initially responded to a report of a stabbing about 9 p.m. Thursday at a home along the 1200 block of Nevada Ave.

Officers arrived to find a man suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was transported to University Medical Center in El Paso in critical condition.

Investigators learned that several friends and acquaintances were gathered at the home when Perez and the victim began arguing. Police say Perez followed the man into a restroom and stabbed him multiple times.

Witnesses said they separated the two men but Perez returned to the bathroom and continued stabbing the victim again.

Police say Perez then fled the home with his girlfriend. His whereabouts were unknown until about 7 a.m. Friday when police found him inside a business along the 600 block of Utah.

Police also found a cell phone and bloody knife near where Perez allegedly entered the building.

Perez is also facing charges of breaking and entering, criminal damage to property and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.