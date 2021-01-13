El Paso police charge man with animal torture for violently beating, dragging puppy

Crime

EL PASO, Texas — A 26–year-old man has been arrested after witnesses reportedly told El Paso police they saw him violently beat and drag a Shih Tzu puppy across concrete, authorities said Wednesday.

Aaron Christopher Pandelia of Phoenix, Arizona was jailed on $15,000 bond on charges of animal cruelty and torture as well as drug possession.

Investigators said the 14–week old puppy suffered multiple injuries, including damage to one eye that required surgery.

The abuse allegedly took place Tuesday morning in the 3900 block of Memphis Avenue in El Paso, police said.