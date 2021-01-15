El Paso police shoot, wound wanted man after he nearly hits officer with car in 2nd shooting of the day

Crime

EL PASO, Texas -- A late morning officer-involved shooting in south central El Paso sent a 30-year-old man to the hospital with serious injuries in what was the second case of police gunfire at suspects on Friday.

The latest incident happened in the 6000 block of Tejas just before 11 a.m.

Police said gang unit officers approached the home of a wanted man with an outstanding arrest warrant; the fugitive then pulled out in a car to flee and police fired on him after he nearly struck an officer, a spokesman said.

The man, whose identity was not released, was hit by the gunfire and suffered life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital.

Authorities did not provide any details about the criminal charges for which the man was being sought.

Another officer-involved shooting happened earlier Friday morning in west El Paso, when a gunman who threatened I-10 motorists was shot and killed during a police confrontation.