Colorado fugitive wanted in shooting of 3-year-old girl captured in El Paso

Crime

EL PASO, Texas – A Colorado fugitive sought in the shootings of two people, including a 3-year-old girl who was critically wounded, was caught by federal authorities as he tried to cross into El Paso from Mexico.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers said they made the capture of 19-year-old Guadalupe Jose Villanueva earlier this week at the Paso Del Norte Bridge.

Officials indicated Villanueva, considered to be armed and dangerous, was in a car with three other people at the border crossing when CBP officers realized he was wanted in Denver on two counts of attempted murder.

Authorities said another passenger in the car, 18-year-old Amaya Wild, was also taken into custody on charges he was an accessory to the shootings that occurred in late December.

Both men were currently in the process of being extradited from El Paso back to Colorado to face the charges, officials said.