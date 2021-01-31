Police shoot, critically wound armed man suspected of assault in downtown El Paso

Crime

EL PASO, Texas — A bicycle police officer shot and critically wounded an armed assault suspect in downtown El Paso late Saturday night, authorities said.

The shooting unfolded about 11 p.m. along the sidewalk in front of 408 E. San Antonio.

A police spokesman said two bike officers responding to a reported assault confronted a 33-year-old man suspected in the crime when he pulled out a weapon and refused to put it down.

That's one of the officers fired a shot that struck the man, police said.

He was taken to University Medical Center, where he was hospitalized in critical but stable condition with a gunshot wound.

Police said no officers were injured in the incident; the officer who shot the man has been with the department for three years.

EPPD detectives from the Crimes Against Persons and Internal Affairs units were examining the cordoned off scene, which took up about a half block.

The Texas Rangers were also being called in to investigate, which is standard procedure in cases of officer-involved shootings.

This was the third such police shooting this month in El Paso.

One of those two shootings earlier in January turned deadly when police killed a man who was threatening to shoot motorists along Interstate 10 in west El Paso.

According to a database maintained by the Texas Attorney General's Office, the El Paso Police Department reported a total of just four officer-involved shootings for all of 2020.