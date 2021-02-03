Las Cruces police officer injured, suspect in custody following shooting near Apodaca Park

Crime

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- An officer was injured and a suspect was in custody following what police described as an officer-involved shooting near a Las Cruces park.

It happened Wednesday afternoon in the 1900 block of N. Solano Drive and E. Madrid Avenue, which is close to Apodaca Park.

Police said the incident unfolded following a traffic stop, but they did not elaborate.

The hurt officer suffered non-life threatening injuries, but police did not say how he was injured. Authorities also declined to say whether the suspect in custody had been shot.

Investigators had several areas corodoned off with crime scene tape over a 3/10 of a mile stretch.

At one point, helicopters could be seen and heard circling the area along with a heavy police presence on the ground from LCPD, New Mexico State Police and university officers.

No further details were immediately available.