2 hurt in assault at Jaguars strip club in east El Paso

Crime

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police were investigating an early Thursday morning assault at Jaguars strip club on the city's east side that injured two people.

A police dispatcher would not confirm whether the assault was a shooting or stabbing.

A fire department dispatcher told ABC-7 that two people were taken to the hospital, one with serious injuries, the other with minor injuries.

Police were first called out to reports of an assault just after 3 a.m.

The police department's public information office didn't immediately respond to a request for further details.