2 hurt in assault at Jaguars strip club in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police were investigating an early Thursday morning assault at Jaguars strip club on the city's east side that injured two people.
A police dispatcher would not confirm whether the assault was a shooting or stabbing.
A fire department dispatcher told ABC-7 that two people were taken to the hospital, one with serious injuries, the other with minor injuries.
Police were first called out to reports of an assault just after 3 a.m.
The police department's public information office didn't immediately respond to a request for further details.
Comments