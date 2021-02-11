Skip to Content
2 hurt in assault at Jaguars strip club in east El Paso

Jaguars Club
KVIA
El Paso police at the scene of an early assault at Jaguars strip club.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police were investigating an early Thursday morning assault at Jaguars strip club on the city's east side that injured two people.

A police dispatcher would not confirm whether the assault was a shooting or stabbing.

A fire department dispatcher told ABC-7 that two people were taken to the hospital, one with serious injuries, the other with minor injuries.

Police were first called out to reports of an assault just after 3 a.m.

The police department's public information office didn't immediately respond to a request for further details.

Mauricio Casillas

El Paso native Mauricio Casillas co-anchors ABC-7’s Good Morning El Paso.

