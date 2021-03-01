2 captured on camera showing genitals sought by El Paso deputies

Crime

El PASO, Texas – El Paso County Sheriff's investigators said Monday they were looking for two people captured on a home doorbell camera over the weekend showing their genitals.

The pair was being sought for indecent exposure following the incident Saturday night in the 4600 block of Aries Drive in northeast El Paso.

"Video surveillance from the home shows the two offenders ringing the doorbell and then exposing their genitals after no one answers the door," the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Investigators asked anyone with information about the incident to call Sheriff’s Office Communications at 915-832-4408.