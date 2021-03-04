2 package stealing ‘porch pirates’ sought in Las Cruces

Crime

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Two thieves are being sought by Las Cruces police who say the pair followed delivery vehicles and stole packages from the doorsteps of homes in what is commonly referred to as "porch piracy."

Police on Thursday released surveillance images from one of a series of package thefts the two men are believed to have pulled off.

The images were captured by the dash camera from a FedEx delivery van on Jan. 25. They show a passenger get out of a gray Hyundai Sonata car and walk toward a home in the 1300 block of Burley Court to steal a package.

Authorities asked anyone who may know the identities of the pair to call police at (575) 526-0795.

In addition, police said they were actively conducting an undercover sting operation aimed at catching "porch pirates" in the act. Officials said they had already made one other arrest stemming from the effort.