Man shot multiple times, seriously wounded near U.S. Post Office in Luna County village of Columbus

Crime

COLUMBUS, New Mexico -- A man was shot multiple times and seriously wounded Friday afternoon at or near the U.S. Post Office for the Luna County village of Columbus.

Mayor Esequiel Salas told ABC-7 that the gunfire occurred shortly before 2:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Main Street.

The injured man, said to be in his 30s, was transported to University Medical Center in El Paso for treatment of his gunshot wounds. There was no immediate word on his condition.

Luna County Sheriff's deputies along with U.S. Border Patrol agents were among the law enforcement at the shooting scene in Columbus, which is located about 3 miles north of the Mexican border.

Crime scene tape marked the area where the shooting happened, but authorities provided no further information about the shooting itself or what may have led up to it.

However, Luna County emergency dispatchers did tell ABC-7 that the shooting wasn't an officer-involved incident.

It was unknown whether any suspects were in police custody.