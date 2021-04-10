El Paso armored truck driver accused of stealing $800,000 in cash, using it to buy cars

Crime

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso man is in jail, accused of stealing $800,000 and buying five new cars for his family members.

Police say 32-year-old Roberto Ramon Tejada was caught after Miracle Delivery Services reported that one of their armored transport drivers had stolen hundreds of thousands of dollars from several financial institutions.

Investigators say Tejada stole money from bags of U.S. currency he was picking up between December and February.

He is accused of altering documents to account for the missing money.

Police obtained a search warrant for his home and said they found the money hidden throughout his bedroom along with other evidence.

Police said the five 2021-model vehicles he bought with the cash were also seized.