Police say woman gets past barricade to stab man in far east El Paso home

Crime

EL PASO, Texas -- A 21-year-old woman has been arrested and charged for stabbing a man in whose home she was staying.

It happened earlier this week at a home in the 2000 block of Tim Foster, which is off Montwood Boulevard on El Paso's far east side.

Police say Lizeth Corona and the home's owner, 30-year-old Keith Miller, had been arguing.

Officers responded to the home, but the couple refused to part ways.

Investigators say the argument resumed and Corona packed up her things and put them in her car. She then hit Miller's truck in the driveway.

Police say Miller barricaded himself in the home, but Corona managed to get back inside.

Investigators say Corona then grabbed a piece of broken glass and stabbed Miller in the shoulder.

Corona is charged with aggravated assault and was booked into the El Paso County jail on $250,000 bond.