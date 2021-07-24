Skip to Content
Crime
By
New
Published 3:03 PM

2 shot, wounded in downtown Las Cruces; police look for shooter

A Las Cruces police squad car with flashing lights at the scene of an incident.
LCPD
A Las Cruces police squad car with flashing lights at the scene of an incident.

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Two people were shot and wounded in downtown Las Cruces early Saturday at bar closing time.

Police said the gunfire occurred near Rad Retrocade at 201 North Main Street about 2 a.m.

The two victims drove themselves to a nearby hospital and police said their wounds weren't life-threatening.

Authorities indicated that the shooter fled the scene and they were searching for that person, however there wasn't believed to be any ongoing public threat.

Local News / New Mexico / News / Top Stories

Jim Parker

Jim Parker is the Director of Digital Content for ABC-7.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content