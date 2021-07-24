2 shot, wounded in downtown Las Cruces; police look for shooter

Crime

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Two people were shot and wounded in downtown Las Cruces early Saturday at bar closing time.

Police said the gunfire occurred near Rad Retrocade at 201 North Main Street about 2 a.m.

The two victims drove themselves to a nearby hospital and police said their wounds weren't life-threatening.

Authorities indicated that the shooter fled the scene and they were searching for that person, however there wasn't believed to be any ongoing public threat.