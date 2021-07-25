Assault victim in hospital after east El Paso road rage crash, report of shots fired

Crime

EL PASO, Texas -- One person was hospitalized after an apparent case of road rage led to a traffic crash followed by a fight and report of gunshots fired, according to accounts from authorities and eyewitnesses.

The melee happened around 1 p.m. Sunday in front of 2655 N. Yarbrough Drive in east El Paso. Witnesses said it was triggered by a crash involving two cars and then an altercation involving approximately four people.

Police responded to the scene after receiving calls from residents who said they heard gunshots in the area.

Officers indicated no one was wounded by gunfire, but an assault victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The police department's Crime Scene Unit was summoned to that location as investigators tried to sort out exactly what happened.