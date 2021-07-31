Skip to Content
Crime
By
Updated
today at 10:25 AM
Published 7:38 AM

Man dies after early morning shooting in east El Paso

Police crime tape blocks off a shooting scene in east El Paso.
KVIA
Police crime tape blocks off a shooting scene in east El Paso.

EL PASO, Texas -- A man shot and critically wounded early Saturday morning in east El Paso later died at a local hospital, authorities told ABC-7.

Detectives were summoned to the shooting scene at 2309 Viilla Plata Drive just before 5 a.m.

Police said the man who was shot suffered life-threatening injuries and was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Investigators didn't indicate what led up to the shooting or whether any arrests had been made.

No further details were provided as of midday Saturday and police remained at the crime scene gathering evidence.

El Paso / Local News / News / Top Stories

Jim Parker

Jim Parker is the Director of Digital Content for ABC-7.

Related Articles

Comments

2 Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content