Man dies after early morning shooting in east El Paso

Crime

EL PASO, Texas -- A man shot and critically wounded early Saturday morning in east El Paso later died at a local hospital, authorities told ABC-7.

Detectives were summoned to the shooting scene at 2309 Viilla Plata Drive just before 5 a.m.

Police said the man who was shot suffered life-threatening injuries and was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Investigators didn't indicate what led up to the shooting or whether any arrests had been made.

No further details were provided as of midday Saturday and police remained at the crime scene gathering evidence.