Man held on $1M bond in northeast El Paso road rage shooting

Crime

EL PASO, Texas — A 36–year-old motorist has been arrested for a road shooting in northeast El Paso two months ago that left another man seriously wounded, police announced Monday.

David Saenz was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility, where a judge ordered him held on $1 million bond on charges of aggravated assault. No mugshot was immediately available.

Authorities contend 40–year-old Hugo Frescas was struck multiple times by gunfire when Saenz shot at a car that Frescas was riding in.

That shooting took place in the 10100 block of Dyer on the night of June 19.

A police statement said 36–year-old Veronica Varela was driving along with Frescas "when they became involved in a dispute with another driver. As the vehicles continued traveling on Dyer, the dispute continued and culminated with (Saenz) shooting at the occupants of the other car."

While Saenz was struck and wounded by several gunshots, Varela was not injured.