Crime
By
Updated
today at 5:36 PM
Published 5:31 PM

El Paso, Las Cruces police arrest several men for child porn

EL PASO, Texas -- Police in El Paso and Las Cruces announced multiple arrests Friday involving three separate cases of child pornography possession.

(Oscar Eduardo Montes Carbajal, charged with child porn possession.)
  • Separately, 33-year-old Rodrigo Tarazon of El Paso was also arrested for possession of child pornography by officers working on a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Police said they seized two-dozen storage devices that contained hundreds of pornographic images during a search of Tarazon's apartment in the Lower Valley.
(Rodrigo Tarazon, charged with child porn posession.)
  • In Las Cruces, 29-year-old Nicholas Leeth was charged with one count of sexual exploitation of children and one count of voyeurism after police said his cell phone contained 132 sexually explicit photos of his girlfriend's teenage daughter. Investigators added that they believe there may be other victims.
(Nicholas Leeth, charged with child sex exploitation.)
