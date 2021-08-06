El Paso, Las Cruces police arrest several men for child porn

Crime

EL PASO, Texas -- Police in El Paso and Las Cruces announced multiple arrests Friday involving three separate cases of child pornography possession.

28-year-old Eduardo Montes Carbajal is charged with five counts of possession of child pornography after authorities said they found over 1,000 images of children and infants being sexual assaulted on electronic media storage devices in Carbajal's home in central El Paso.

(Oscar Eduardo Montes Carbajal, charged with child porn possession.)

Separately, 33-year-old Rodrigo Tarazon of El Paso was also arrested for possession of child pornography by officers working on a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Police said they seized two-dozen storage devices that contained hundreds of pornographic images during a search of Tarazon's apartment in the Lower Valley.

(Rodrigo Tarazon, charged with child porn posession.)

In Las Cruces, 29-year-old Nicholas Leeth was charged with one count of sexual exploitation of children and one count of voyeurism after police said his cell phone contained 132 sexually explicit photos of his girlfriend's teenage daughter. Investigators added that they believe there may be other victims.