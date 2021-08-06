Skip to Content
Crime
By
Updated
today at 10:56 AM
Published 10:42 AM

Police say El Paso man had over 1,000 images of child sex assaults

Oscar Eduardo Montes Carbajal, charged with child porn possession.
EPPD
Oscar Eduardo Montes Carbajal, charged with child porn possession.

EL PASO, Texas — An El Paso man is jailed after police said they found "over 1,000 images of children and infants being sexually assaulted" during a search of his central city home.

28–year-old Oscar Eduardo Montes Carbajal was being held on $125,000 bond at the El Paso County Detention Facility downtown, charged with five counts of possession of child pornography.

El Paso police and Homeland Security investigators said his arrest came after they raided his home at 2226 Arizona Avenue last month and discovered the images on electronic storage devices.

Police also arrested a second man, 39–year-old Raul Moctezuma, when they executed the search warrant for allegedly tampering with evidence by trying to wipe clear additional storage devices.

Moctezuma was released by a jail magistrate on a personal recognizance bond, meaning he didn't have to post cash bail; no mugshot for him was available.

The arrests of the two men came as part of a joint child pornography investigation by federal and local authorities.

El Paso / Local News / News / Top Stories

Jim Parker

Jim Parker is the Director of Digital Content for ABC-7.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content