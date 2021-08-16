Las Cruces man arrested for murder tied to love triangle

Crime

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A 28-year-old Las Cruces man has been charged with murder stemming from a weekend shooting that was the result of a love triangle, police said Monday.

Doroteo N. “Dayle” Vasquez was being held without bond in the Dona Ana County Detention Center.

Police allege he shot and killed 33-year-old Brandon David King on Saturday evening after an argument over a woman the two men had both been dating.

Officers found King lying on the ground near a home on Brownlee Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds; he later died at Mountainview Regional Medical Center.

Police said they recovered a gun from Vasquez's car that is believed to be the murder weapon.