1 shot dead, 1 wounded as large fight breaks out at east El Paso house party
EL PASO, Texas -- Gunshots rang out on the east side of El Paso early Sunday morning, leaving one man dead and another wounded.
The shooting happened about 2:15 a.m. in the 12000 block of Wendy Reed, near Kari Anne and Paul Lucy.
Police confirmed one death at the scene and said a second victim drove themselves to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The shooting stemmed from a street fight that took place following a large house party in the neighborhood, a police spokesman said. The crime scene where the deadly shots were fired spanned several blocks; Crimes Against Persons detectives were scouring the area.
Detectives were interviewing multiple witnesses, but police said no arrests had yet been made.
Initially police dispatchers reported a second shooting had occurred overnight on the west side in the 2800 block of N. Mesa Street. However, a police spokesman later clarified that no shooting had taken place.
Comments
5 Comments
More shootings in nitwit Stevie’s so safe El Paso.
Gee dubs you are one bonafide looney brained loser. Go outside and get some fresh air. Clear your one brain cell you have not yet rotted. Man, you are one toxic individual.
The tranny has spoken!
Cara aka Alberto is one toxic witch.
Nothing says party like a couple of shootings.