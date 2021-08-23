Caught on video: Las Cruces police open fire on fleeing domestic violence suspect

Crime

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Newly released video obtained by ABC-7 shows an intense shooting with a domestic violence suspect playing out in broad daylight in downtown Las Cruces.

In the shooting on March 11, at least six officers fired dozens of rounds at then-25-year-old Jonathan Lamar Strickland near the U.S. Post Office on Las Cruces Avenue in downtown Las Cruces. The altercation left both Strickland and an officer injured.

About an hour before the shooting, police body camera video shows a domestic violence accuser arriving at the Las Cruces Police Department. Just before 8 a.m., the accuser told the officer that Strickland has threatened her life, strangled her, and that she feared for her safety. In the video, the accuser entered the department to further explain her situation.

Shortly after, an orange truck arrives at the department. Officers said Strickland was inside of the vehicle. Police can be overheard in parts of the video explaining that he had three weapons, including two long guns and one handgun.

While the truck was parked at LCPD, officers decided to place several city buildings on lockdown, including the fire department. Officers evacuated parts of the police department and stood ready at the door with guns drawn, in the event that the suspect would approach the building.

When the driver of the orange truck left the police department, multiple officers engaged in a short pursuit that ended just near the U.S. Post Office. One officer crashed his vehicle, and about 30 seconds after impact, had already jumped on top of his crashed car to point his gun at the suspect.

The officers fired dozens of rounds at the suspect. After placing him in handcuffs, officers immediately gave him medical attention.

Strickland survived the shooting, but was transported to a hospital with injuries.