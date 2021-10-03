Drunk driver accused of striking, injuring pedestrian in Cincy district

Crime

EL PASO, Texas — An east El Paso man was charged with drunk driving Sunday after his pickup truck struck and injured a pedestrian crossing the street in the Cincinnati entertainment district at bar closing time, police said.

It happened just after 2 a.m. at the intersection of Cincinnati and Mesa streets on the city's west side.

Jesus Chavira Ortega, 54, was jailed on $5,000 bond on a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated.

The man struck, whose name wasn't released by authorities, was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

"The investigation revealed that the pedestrian was at a crosswalk, however entered the street against the light. Ortega was unable to stop in time and struck the man. Even though Ortega had the right of way, investigators found that Ortega was intoxicated," police wrote in an incident report.