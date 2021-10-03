Skip to Content
Crime
By
Published 5:01 PM

Drunk driver accused of striking, injuring pedestrian in Cincy district

Jesus Chavira Ortega, charged with DWI.
EPPD
Jesus Chavira Ortega, charged with DWI.

EL PASO, Texas — An east El Paso man was charged with drunk driving Sunday after his pickup truck struck and injured a pedestrian crossing the street in the Cincinnati entertainment district at bar closing time, police said.

It happened just after 2 a.m. at the intersection of Cincinnati and Mesa streets on the city's west side.

Jesus Chavira Ortega, 54, was jailed on $5,000 bond on a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated.

The man struck, whose name wasn't released by authorities, was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

"The investigation revealed that the pedestrian was at a crosswalk, however entered the street against the light. Ortega was unable to stop in time and struck the man. Even though Ortega had the right of way, investigators found that Ortega was intoxicated," police wrote in an incident report.

El Paso / News / Top Stories / Traffic

Jim Parker

Jim Parker is the Director of Digital Content for ABC-7.

Related Articles

Comments

2 Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content